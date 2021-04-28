Online Classroom - Assignment App Concept

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
A concept design for a mobile based classroom app that allows students to submit their assignment work, view class notes and add their own notes.
This is quite a relevant topic these days, as a lot of students have online classes. A mobile app can help them track assignment deadlines, notify them of important events, and allow them to easily scan and submit their work.