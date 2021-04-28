Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Online Classroom - Assignment App Concept

A concept design for a mobile based classroom app that allows students to submit their assignment work, view class notes and add their own notes.

This is quite a relevant topic these days, as a lot of students have online classes. A mobile app can help them track assignment deadlines, notify them of important events, and allow them to easily scan and submit their work.

