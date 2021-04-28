Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Fiona Art

Pearl cells and lacing in Dutch pour ~ Kiss and blow ~ Fluid art

Fiona Art
Fiona Art
  • Save
Pearl cells and lacing in Dutch pour ~ Kiss and blow ~ Fluid art flower stayhome fluid art paintings acrylic paint tutorial design pouring art acrylic
Download color palette

Welcome to another experimenting day in my Art studio. I did a Dutch pour with pearl white basecoat. I was looking for some interseting lacing an d pearl cells and I got them. I wasn't so happy with the composition, so I did few glove/balloon kisses where I had too much colour.

My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

My mixing paints video:
https://youtu.be/ltyiLgQ_Tso​
You can follow me on
Facebok: https://www.facebook.com/Fionas-Art-b...​

Instagram: @fionaacrylic

My personal page: https://fionaart.si/​

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
https://youtu.be/FgZi_G5Obko

Fiona Art
Fiona Art

More by Fiona Art

View profile
    • Like