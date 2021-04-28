Pearl cells and lacing in Dutch pour ~ Kiss and blow ~ Fluid art

Welcome to another experimenting day in my Art studio. I did a Dutch pour with pearl white basecoat. I was looking for some interseting lacing an d pearl cells and I got them. I wasn't so happy with the composition, so I did few glove/balloon kisses where I had too much colour.

My pearl white mixture:

1 part Vallejo pearl medium

1 part titanium white

2 parts pouring medium

All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

