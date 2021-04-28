Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
David gerges

Re-design "watch it page "

David gerges
David gerges
  • Save
Re-design "watch it page " ux design movie app movie web website design redesign ux design ui design xd illustrator photoshop
Download color palette

Redesign " watch it " website similar to Shahid.net

David gerges
David gerges
Like