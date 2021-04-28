Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Macy Morrow

Custom Loader

Macy Morrow
Macy Morrow
  • Save
Custom Loader graphic design web branding logo ui animation animated gif minimal icon flat design
Download color palette

Added animation to a logo to use as a custom loader on the website!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Macy Morrow
Macy Morrow

More by Macy Morrow

View profile
    • Like