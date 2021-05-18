Chiara Vercesi

The price of extinction - Eastern black rhino

The price of extinction - Eastern black rhino
The Price of Extinction ⁠

Eastern Black Rhino⁠s⁠

Poaching for their horn has led to their severe decline over the past 20 years. ⁠
I worked with Lincoln Park Zoo and Energy BBDO to raise funds for them. ⁠

The result is a collectible, limited-edition series of tickets whose proceeds will help wildlife conservation initiatives.⁠

The Price of Extinction takes into account how long each species has been at risk and how much it would cost to save them. The higher the price, the higher their risk.⁠

Check out the project on Behance:
https://bit.ly/3eSMCdk

Find out more about it https://www.lpzoo.org/priceofextinction/.

