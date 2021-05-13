Trending designs to inspire you
The Price of Extinction
Jamaican Iguana
The Jamaican Iguana is 1 out of 35 endangered species that call Lincoln Park in Chicago their home.
I worked with Energy BBDO to raise funds for them.
The result is a collectible, limited-edition series of tickets whose proceeds will help wildlife conservation initiatives.
The Price of Extinction takes into account how long each species has been at risk and how much it would cost to save them. The higher the price, the higher their risk.
Check out the project on Behance:
https://bit.ly/3eSMCdk
Find out more about it https://www.lpzoo.org/priceofextinction/.