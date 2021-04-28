Marta Wysocka

BRO Citizen Counseling | Web Design Concept

BRO Citizen Counseling | Web Design Concept website web ux ui design
Hello, Dribble community:)

Today I drop a design concept for BRO - "Citizen Counseling Organization". The design principles for this project were to keep it clean & simple.

I was also responsible for the front-end development of the website. You can view the live demo version at https://cutt.ly/dvTOpM2.

I would be grateful if you share your valuable feedback.

Have a great, inspirational day:)

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
