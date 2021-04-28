BRO Citizen Counseling | Web Design Concept

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello, Dribble community:)
Today I drop a design concept for BRO - "Citizen Counseling Organization". The design principles for this project were to keep it clean & simple.
I was also responsible for the front-end development of the website. You can view the live demo version at https://cutt.ly/dvTOpM2.
I would be grateful if you share your valuable feedback.
Have a great, inspirational day:)