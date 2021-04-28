Christian Appel

It takes time 2018

It takes time 2018
A training timer designed for you to focus on your training and not on administration. A "timeless" design with only three settings that cover all types of training such as Tabata, E.M.O.M, intervals or just training with start and end time.

https://apps.apple.com/se/app/it-takes-time-workout-timer/id1448604041#?platform=iphone

Year: 2018

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
