Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Christian Appel

Zeenit App 2016

Christian Appel
Christian Appel
  • Save
Zeenit App 2016
Download color palette

The app makes your life simple and bright. Just hold your phone towards the sky and Zeenit will show you whether you’ll have a sunny balcony in June or when it’s time to hit the beach.

https://apps.apple.com/se/app/zeenit/id1131160012

Year: 2016

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Christian Appel
Christian Appel

More by Christian Appel

View profile
    • Like