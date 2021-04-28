Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Holmen 2018

Holmen 2018 mobile ui modular design designsystem web ux ui
Concept and product design of external websites and a new modular system for the Holmen Group. The new, more business-driven design puts the company's sustainable wood products in a new light.

Year: 2018

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
