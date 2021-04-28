Online Learning App Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I have come up with the idea of online learning mobile app design. I got inspiration from udemy . That was my free time exploration.
Say Hello, if you want to design learning-based mobile app design you can discuss your project with me -foyjur99@gmail.com