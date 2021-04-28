Andrew McCracken

Hang in there

Hang in there illustration
I've been in a funk lately - creatively, professionally, personally. But I'm doing OK today. Sometimes it helps to just throw together something simple. It can even be sloppy. But it just feels good to make something

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
