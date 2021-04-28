Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bunny & Brown Bear

Bunny & Brown Bear warm adorable hug happy playful cute cartoon clothing children kid toys dolls mascot character logo illustrative rabbit bear brown bunny
Approved logo for an online store selling educational toys and kids' clothing. The client wanted to include two little stuff toys named Chouchou and Growly: a bunny and a brown bear, the client's twin daughters' favorite dolls. It was named after these two dolls to signify the affections and bonding that they aspire to build between the store and the kids that they serve. What do you guys think? :)

