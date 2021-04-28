Bunny & Brown Bear

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Approved logo for an online store selling educational toys and kids' clothing. The client wanted to include two little stuff toys named Chouchou and Growly: a bunny and a brown bear, the client's twin daughters' favorite dolls. It was named after these two dolls to signify the affections and bonding that they aspire to build between the store and the kids that they serve. What do you guys think? :)
