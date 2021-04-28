Sandipan Dutta

X - 36 Days of Type

Sandipan Dutta
Sandipan Dutta
  • Save
X - 36 Days of Type tipografia typetopia 36daysoftype 3d letter alphabet typography type art typedesign lettermark type typography brand designer vector dusandidesign
Download color palette

Day 24
Here is my take on letter X. Took quite some time hah!

Dope or Nope?
Would love to hear your thoughts.

Keep your eyes glued for the other letters in the series.

Sandipan Dutta
Sandipan Dutta

More by Sandipan Dutta

View profile
    • Like