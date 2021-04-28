Logo & Branding for an Etsy Shop

Logo and Etsy shop banner designs for a new illustration and paper goods shop on Etsy.

Theophano was a Byzantine empress. We added a line underneath the "O" in reference to the last letter of the name in Greek being Omega and that it is also accented there.

I kept the design minimal and simple to reflect the simplicity of the illustrator's works. We added some color in the paint splashes to add a bit of vibrancy and reference creativity.