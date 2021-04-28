Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pankaj Rathod

Flash Card | Daily UI Challenge 011

Pankaj Rathod
Pankaj Rathod
  • Save
Flash Card | Daily UI Challenge 011 icon illustration dribbble failure success flashcard ux app flat ui design minimal dailyuichallenge dailyui daily 100 challenge
Download color palette

This is a part of the daily UI challenge I am doing. hope u like it, let me know.

Pankaj Rathod
Pankaj Rathod

More by Pankaj Rathod

View profile
    • Like