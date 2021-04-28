Cassidy Kelley Dickens

A Step Ahead Pennent

A Step Ahead Pennent email non profit empowerment female birth control branding procreate typography illustration chattanooga
Another design for A Step Ahead Chattanooga, which provides free birth control for all women, no matter their income, insurance or neighborhood. Proud to have been commissioned for this work

