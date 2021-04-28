Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nastya Chyryk

Online auction and shopping logo

Nastya Chyryk
Nastya Chyryk
  • Save
Online auction and shopping logo logodesign brand identity design ecommerce logo branding designer ecommerce design ecommerce app identitydesigner logos gradient logo logo design branding logo mark logo designer brand identity branding design logo identitydesign
Download color palette

ToGether is a Ukrainian marketplace that facilitates consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales through its website in an online auction format.

Let me know if you like this logo!

Nastya Chyryk
Nastya Chyryk

More by Nastya Chyryk

View profile
    • Like