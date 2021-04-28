Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kate

Jeep Waggoner

Kate
Kate
Hire Me
  • Save
Jeep Waggoner vector illustration
Download color palette

My dad had this car growing up and I loved it. I found a picture online to trace and illustrate. I used my wacom tablet to create the wood detail

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Kate
Kate
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kate

View profile
    • Like