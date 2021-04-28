Tie-Dye Ice Cream Truck Shirt

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dreaming up fun stuff for my client Best One Yet for the summer season.
This tie-dye shirt would feature a simple illustration of their (vegan) ice cream truck — a converted US Postal Service delivery van.
Would love to hear your opinion on what color combinations you feel work best — see last slide for 6 different options!