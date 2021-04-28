Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tie-Dye Ice Cream Truck Shirt

Tie-Dye Ice Cream Truck Shirt printed print illustration ice cream truck summer ice cream product swag merchandise apparel tie dye tie-dye tshirt shirt
  1. Best One Yet Tie-Dye Truck Shirt.jpg
  2. Best One Yet Tie-Dye Truck Shirt Model 2.jpg
  3. tie-dye shirt mockup grid.jpg

Dreaming up fun stuff for my client Best One Yet for the summer season.
This tie-dye shirt would feature a simple illustration of their (vegan) ice cream truck — a converted US Postal Service delivery van.

Would love to hear your opinion on what color combinations you feel work best — see last slide for 6 different options!

