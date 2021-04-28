Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lake pueblo Travel Poster

Lake pueblo Travel Poster vector design illustration
I created this for my illustration class. I wanted to convey all the different things available at our local state park. The paddleboarder is actually me. The little girl in the bottom is my daughter. I used photos to trace over and create each person.

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
