Lake pueblo Travel Poster

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created this for my illustration class. I wanted to convey all the different things available at our local state park. The paddleboarder is actually me. The little girl in the bottom is my daughter. I used photos to trace over and create each person.