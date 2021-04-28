Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nastya Chyryk

Travel App – Amsterdam Guide

Nastya Chyryk
Nastya Chyryk
  • Save
Travel App – Amsterdam Guide travelapp aplication figmadesign figma explore netherlands mobile design mobile app mobile ui uidesign uiux travel guide travel app amsterdam travel ios ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
My love for Amsterdam inspires me to make a concept for a travel app.

Hope you enjoy it!
Have a good day!

Nastya Chyryk
Nastya Chyryk

More by Nastya Chyryk

View profile
    • Like