Melody Hsia

mOOOn

Melody Hsia
Melody Hsia
  • Save
mOOOn man on the moon concept creative illustrator photoshop digital collage kid cudi
Download color palette

experimenting with photo for this one. an ode to kid cudi's MOTM3

☁️ full spread on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118467455/mOOOn

Melody Hsia
Melody Hsia

More by Melody Hsia

View profile
    • Like