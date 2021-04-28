Woody.Blog / Website Design and Build With Figma and Webflow

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I designed and built my website from scratch using Figma and Webflow. I created a CMS for the blog as well as the portfolio page. I also imagined the branding, and created the homepage illustration.
Come have a look. I publish weekly content on building a creative career, processes and tools : woody.blog