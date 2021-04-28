Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gauthier Hien

World Rugby Seven - Services

Gauthier Hien
Gauthier Hien
Hire Me
  • Save
World Rugby Seven - Services sports media ui design figma product design responsive web design principle app ux design brand experience prototyping
World Rugby Seven - Services sports media ui design figma product design responsive web design principle app ux design brand experience prototyping
Download color palette
  1. Gauthier Hien World Rugby Seven.png
  2. Gauthier Hien World Rugby Seven Mobile.png

World Rugby wanted to meet the demands of the rugby sevens community.

We identified the needs before responding with an ambitious design solution. We designed an ecosystem made of three tools for each type of user. We wanted to facilitate their engagement in the community.

Coaches wanted to manage their team more easily and track their performance in games. Commentators wanted more reliable in-game data. Fans wanted to immerse themselves in the intensity of the game in real time.

Gauthier Hien
Gauthier Hien
I connect people with brands
Hire Me

More by Gauthier Hien

View profile
    • Like