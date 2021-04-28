World Rugby Seven - Services

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
World Rugby wanted to meet the demands of the rugby sevens community.
We identified the needs before responding with an ambitious design solution. We designed an ecosystem made of three tools for each type of user. We wanted to facilitate their engagement in the community.
Coaches wanted to manage their team more easily and track their performance in games. Commentators wanted more reliable in-game data. Fans wanted to immerse themselves in the intensity of the game in real time.