Woody.Blog / Website Design and Build With Figma and Webflow

Woody.Blog / Website Design and Build With Figma and Webflow
I designed and built my website from scratch using Figma and Webflow. I created a CMS for the blog as well as the portfolio page. I also imagined the branding, and created the homepage illustration.

Come have a look. I publish weekly content on building a creative career, processes and tools : woody.blog

