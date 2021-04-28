🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Did we forget? Why do we like the things that are trying to kill us? And not only us? But are also slowly killing those we love, our family, our friends, and our pets. It’s multiple homicide.
I grew up around and have dated smokers. It’s so hard to quit, but don’t do it for you. Do it because you love someone else more than smoking cigarettes.
Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death. On average, smokers die 10 years earlier than nonsmokers. And maybe I just want 10 more years with you. When people pass away, I always wish I had more time with them.
Let’s support each other to do better.
