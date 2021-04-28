Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nocco Ecommerce

Hey there,
I saw that Nocco guys don't really have an eCommerce shop so I said out to make one myself. This is my first eCommerce prototype and I will definitely work on it.
And yes, they have their typeface but I couldn't find it for now.
What do you think? Is the colored background strong for the website?

