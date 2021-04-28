Nocco Ecommerce

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there,
I saw that Nocco guys don't really have an eCommerce shop so I said out to make one myself. This is my first eCommerce prototype and I will definitely work on it.
And yes, they have their typeface but I couldn't find it for now.
What do you think? Is the colored background strong for the website?