Oleh Harlamov
Zajno Crew

Now We Are Six

Oleh Harlamov
Zajno Crew
Oleh Harlamov for Zajno Crew
Hire Us
  • Save
Now We Are Six birthday card happy anniversary 6 years old birthday love character design inspiration procreate ipad pro character illustration zajno
Download color palette

Happy Birthday to youuuuu!..🎂🌿

On April the 20th we celebrated Zajno's 6th Birthday - woohoo 🎉

Reflecting on the past year, we feel blessed that we've come out a stronger, wiser, better version of ourselves.

We won 2 Websites Of The Day for our internal projects -
The Power Of Sound: about green energy
Crappy Explanation: about music and good vibes
Besides that, we finished many marvelous client ventures and started even more. We have almost finished our first animated short film that will be released very soon. And of course, we honed our skills and picked up new ones with a special focus on 3D and art photography.

This little illustration is here to celebrate our happy occasion with you guys 🤗

Press "L" to show some love!

Join our Newsletter!
Website
TheGrid
Spotify
Twitter
Medium
Facebook
Instagram

Zajno Crew
Zajno Crew
Hire Us

More by Zajno Crew

View profile
    • Like