Jéssica

Daily UI 009 | Music Player

Jéssica
Jéssica
  • Save
Daily UI 009 | Music Player ux user experience user interface 100daychallenge music player app music player ui music player mobile design dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui daily 100 challenge app ui mobile ui figma
Download color palette

Hello!
This is my design for the Daily UI Challenge - Day 009 Music Player.
I hope you guys like it. Your feedback is always appreciated!
If you like it, please press the "L" key 3.

Visit my Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jehh.design/

My LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jéssica-marques-666396200/

Jéssica
Jéssica

More by Jéssica

View profile
    • Like