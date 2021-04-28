Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Student Patterns

  1. 3.jpg
  2. 4.jpg
  3. 5.jpg
  4. 6.jpg
  5. 7.jpg
  6. 2.jpg
  7. 1.jpg

Just a couple months in to our latest Skillshare class on pattern design, and there's already a ton of amazing work being produced by students! Check out a few of our favs here, and join the class to see many more awesome projects in the student project gallery.

Rebound of
New Skillshare Class: 8 Patterns to Power Your Next Project
By DKNG
