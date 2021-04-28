Wireframe for Rental Agency

This is a wireframe I did for a fictitious rental agency. they wanted an app that included minimalistic onboarding, with a featured deals page after the brief onboarding. I was given a lot of creative liberty on how they wanted this app to look, so instead of cluttering a screen with navigations, I decided to have a navigation pane that opens. the feature I had the least discretion on was the build me a rental function. The app is centered around that feature in marketing, so they wanted to ensure it would do exactly what they wanted.