Carlo Bedin

ProfitPro - New Experience App

Carlo Bedin
Carlo Bedin
  • Save
ProfitPro - New Experience App interaction experience mobile app cards market stock exchange crypto exchange finance crypto trade trading user interface ios interface design
ProfitPro - New Experience App interaction experience mobile app cards market stock exchange crypto exchange finance crypto trade trading user interface ios interface design
Download color palette
  1. Home App_Dribbble_02_SML.mp4
  2. Home_Dribbble_3Telas.png
  3. Home_Dribbble_2Telas.png

Over the weeks we worked hard to redesign our app, redesigning the interface and improving navigation.

Carlo Bedin
Carlo Bedin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Carlo Bedin

View profile
    • Like