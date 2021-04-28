Liquid Type Design Poster

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hola Creatives! 👋
📗 Here's another poster from my fluid / liquid typographic poster series of 2020. It features the word 'stunner' with letters melting in a fluid-like way with a grungy, grainy texture surface.
📗 Would love to know your thoughts in the comments below or if you have questions about how I created this, let me know!
See more projects:
Behance | Instagram | Vimeo
📩 You can reach out to me at asma.fnaeem@gmail.com or DM for projects/queries.
Cheers!