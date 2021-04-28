Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matt Naylor

Polygon Logo

Matt Naylor
Matt Naylor
  • Save
Polygon Logo icon branding design branding logodesign logo
Download color palette

Unused logo concept from a project a couple years ago.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
Matt Naylor
Matt Naylor

More by Matt Naylor

View profile
    • Like