Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Readz

Columbia University annual report

Readz
Readz
  • Save
Columbia University annual report college education digital annual report annual report design annualreport
Download color palette

A supercool digital annual report from Columbia University's Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center

You can check it out here: https://ar2020.cancer.columbia.edu/hiccc-annual-report-home-sl545-620fm-gz18y

Made on Readz - learn more about Readz here:
https://www.readz.com/homepage

Readz
Readz
A platform to help you design & create digital experiences.

More by Readz

View profile
    • Like