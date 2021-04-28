Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Data Spike Product Design

Data Spike Product Design web landing page app data visualization billing landing database data finance
dataspike.io

An all-in-one platform offering Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing compliance services.

Really big and lovely project for me. I made everything: from the logo to the dashboard panel.

For the full view click here ↓

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
