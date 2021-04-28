Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Florels Logo yellow florels daisy flower affinitydesigner design branding logocore minimalist logo dailylogo vector
Day 24 of the LogoCore daily logo challenge. A mobile game developer logo with a yellow theme and possibly using daisies!

