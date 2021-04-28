Grocery Market Website : Grocerly 🛒

Hello everyone, Happy Thursday! How are you guys today?

In a pandemic like now, many of us are afraid to catch the Covid-19 virus. Moving on from this problem, I had the idea to create an online wholesale market store that can help us during this pandemic.

•

With this online shop, it is hoped that we can also contribute to reducing the number of victims and the spread of the Covif-19 virus, which is increasing every day.

•

Daily shopping can be helped by this application, in one hand, you can buy all your daily needs without feeling a hassle. And get various benefits and save your time in shopping and traveling.

•

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

•

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow