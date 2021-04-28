Chres Charlilo

Grocery Market Website : Grocerly 🛒

Grocery Market Website : Grocerly 🛒 store space online store grocery store grocery app eccomerce online shop marketplace website concept market grocery website design website logo branding illustration design ui ux app
Hello everyone, Happy Thursday! How are you guys today?

In a pandemic like now, many of us are afraid to catch the Covid-19 virus. Moving on from this problem, I had the idea to create an online wholesale market store that can help us during this pandemic.

With this online shop, it is hoped that we can also contribute to reducing the number of victims and the spread of the Covif-19 virus, which is increasing every day.

Daily shopping can be helped by this application, in one hand, you can buy all your daily needs without feeling a hassle. And get various benefits and save your time in shopping and traveling.

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

