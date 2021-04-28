Manchakkay Maxim

Project → Crypto-Dating App

Short case with crypto-dating app ui design and styling.
I tried to implement a modern look at a mixture of warm relationships between people and cold blockchain technologies.

More about the case in my VK pub: click

Posted on Apr 28, 2021
