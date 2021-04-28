Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Parkhi Malhotra

Music Application - Sign Up Desktop

Parkhi Malhotra
Parkhi Malhotra
  • Save
Music Application - Sign Up Desktop create account dance logos log out log in sign up page sign up form sign in signup pablo stanley music art music player music app musician music illustration app ux ui design
Download color palette

Here is a design for a Sign Up form for a music player website.
For all the musical bees out there dancing to the tune of nirvana can create an account/ sign up. 🤗

Your feedback is always appreciated!😊
Thanks

Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin

Parkhi Malhotra
Parkhi Malhotra

More by Parkhi Malhotra

View profile
    • Like