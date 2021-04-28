Desertwave

Brochure Template

Desertwave
Desertwave
  • Save
Brochure Template corporate brochure corporate company profile company business brochure business brochure template brochure design book bifold brochure annual report agency brochure agency abstract brochure abstract
Download color palette

Features:

- 16 Pages
- A4 Size
- CMYK color mode
- Easy to Edit
- InDesign & Photoshop Template
- Compatible with InDesign, CS4, CS5, CS6, CC + Higher Version
- Photoshop CS3, CS4, CS5, CS6, CC + Higher Version
- 300dpi
- Help Guide

Download: https://graphicriver.net/item/brochure/27818111

Desertwave
Desertwave

More by Desertwave

View profile
    • Like