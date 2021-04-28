Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sina Nouri

Food Delivery Service

Sina Nouri
Sina Nouri
  • Save
Food Delivery Service app app design web ui food delivery application pizza delivery app delivery food delivery app food delivery service food app food ilustration colorful web design website web user experience user inteface ux ui
Download color palette

As you see this is a food delivery service, where you can easily order your food, with category option you can choose and customize your favorite foods and drinks. I will also design a few more pages in the future

I hope you enjoy it
"❤️" 😉

If you wanna see more content follow me on 👇
Instagram | Twitter |

Sina Nouri
Sina Nouri

More by Sina Nouri

View profile
    • Like