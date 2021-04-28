Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sitaram

Elephant pattern design

Sitaram
Sitaram
  • Save
Elephant pattern design weekly challenge weeklywarmup figma vectorart design pattern design procreate vector elephant patterndesign
Download color palette

Hey guys,

Please press 'L' to show your love and support

Happy dribbbling :)

Thank you :)

6e8524caa25f14826a186e7281752b73
Rebound of
Design a unique geometric pattern using 4 colors
By Dribbble
Sitaram
Sitaram

More by Sitaram

View profile
    • Like