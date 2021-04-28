Haanji Album Art

Hey doubledribbblers. Here’s some work for my friend, compatriot, and kindred spirit, Prabir — and his four-piece band known as Prabir Trio.

This is a snippet of what he has to say about Haanji: This album is all about my immigrant experience and lessons learned along the way. Leaving India, landing in the states, learning how-to-America, and trying to develop my own perspective on this journey. There are 12 songs on here to keep you company this spring and summer.

For my money, no one in Richmond does classic, thoughtful-but-not-overthought, catchy rock and roll like the trio. If you listen/buy/stream this one you won’t regret it. Dropping everywhere May 11.

More: Insta | FB | Web