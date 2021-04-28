Aleisha Samek

Grand Ole Creamery & Pizzeria

Aleisha Samek
Aleisha Samek
  • Save
Grand Ole Creamery & Pizzeria minimal graphic st paul minnesota smallbiz retro pizza icecream stickers illustration
Download color palette

Made these stickies for dribbble’s design challenge a few weeks ago, “design branded stickers for a restaurant near you.” 🍦🍕😋

www.instagram.com/aleisha.samek

Aleisha Samek
Aleisha Samek

More by Aleisha Samek

View profile
    • Like