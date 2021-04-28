Colloseum slot - Game Reel

The game reel is designed in the same style of the entire slot. The Colosseum inscription is made in a font that imitates ancient letters.

⠀

The central letter "O" is decorated with a gold wreath stylized as a laurel wreath of the winner. The design of the drum is dominated by wood and stone textures. To emphasize the role of the army in the life of the Roman Empire and the emperor himself, a red canvas was used as a decor.

On the sides, the slot game reel is decorated with tall stone obelisks with ancient inscriptions. The control panel buttons are located on a background of wooden planks. The "Rotation" button is made in the form of a shield and a sword.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/colosseum/

↓ Follow us at ↓

Instagram | Behance | Artstation

#reels #slotreels #gamereels #reelsdesign #colosseum #colosseumslot #romanthemedslot #slotanimation #animatedslot #symbolsanimation #animation #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines