👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Mindful Medics is a program by Dr. Reena Kotecha. This is a redesign for the website.
HEALTHCARE STARTS
WITH SELF CARE
Whether we wish to be engaged in meaningful relationships, set and achieve personal goals, thrive in our careers or contribute to society in some way, our health and wellbeing is core to how we go about this, and it starts with looking after ourselves…
Your feedback is always appreciated!😊
Thanks
Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin