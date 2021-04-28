Mindful Medics is a program by Dr. Reena Kotecha. This is a redesign for the website.

HEALTHCARE STARTS

WITH SELF CARE

Whether we wish to be engaged in meaningful relationships, set and achieve personal goals, thrive in our careers or contribute to society in some way, our health and wellbeing is core to how we go about this, and it starts with looking after ourselves…

Your feedback is always appreciated!😊

Thanks

Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin