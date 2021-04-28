Ted Kulakevich
unfold

Mighty Icons

Ted Kulakevich
unfold
Ted Kulakevich for unfold
Hire Us
  • Save
Mighty Icons simple abstract flat web branding illustration modern iconography iconset icon
Mighty Icons simple abstract flat web branding illustration modern iconography iconset icon
Download color palette
  1. Icons 1.png
  2. Icons 2.png

Some mighty fine Icons I had the pleasure of creating for Mighty app. Check them out live on the site: https://www.mightyapp.com/

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2021
unfold
unfold
We create delightful experiences for brands like yours.
Hire Us

More by unfold

View profile
    • Like