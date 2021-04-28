How to Prevent Concussions in Ice Hockey | Asim Ghaffar

Fans of the ice hockey game are well aware that this game is not for the faint-hearted. In a similar fashion to football, ice hockey involves a lot of intense physical contact and can often result in serious injuries. A significant injury that happens in ice hockey is a concussion. A concussion occurs as a result of the brain shifts inside of one’s skull. As a result, this affects the functionality of one’s brain cells and can lead to dizziness, headaches, and losses in cognitive functioning. There are ways that players can prevent concussions from taking place. In this piece, we were going to go over how concussions can be prevented in ice hockey.